Need a last minute gift? Win Mom her dream car this Mother's Day

The feeling of getting a new car is wonderful. Seeing your mom get that new car, or even better, her dream car, feels even better, or so we would imagine. And Omaze is here with a chance to experience that feeling.

$10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. The best part? Each paid entry raises money for a worthy cause.

Here are our favorite vehicle giveaways we’ve found online this week.

Unless you’re an only child, there’s no doubt you’ve experienced the competitiveness that Mother’s Day brings. This year you can take it up a notch beating out the bath bombs and brunch that your siblings are bringing to the table with something no one has any chance of topping: the keys to a 2022 McLaren GT.

Here are the specs for the McLaren GT, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior Color: Ember Orange

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 612 hp

Torque: 465 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 203 mph

Fuel Consumption: 15/21/17 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 19 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $243,875.00

Cash-Alt: $182,906.25

Special features: Dihedral "butterfly" doors; 20" and 21" MSO wheels; 12.3" instrument screen; 7" portrait infotainment screen; 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

There are few cars that are more iconic than a Shelby Cobra. There’s something about them that captures your attention when you see them out on the road. However, few of the cars you see out on the road are actual Shelbys: they’re replicas, similar to this Superformance MKIII-R. But not all replicas are created equal. This one is powered by a 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 engine that makes 600 horsepower, more than the original car. This one, specifically, is worth more than $160,000 retail, but could be yours for much less, thanks to Omaze.

Here are the specs for the roadster in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 engine

Transmission: Tremec TKX five-speed manual

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior Color: TBD (photos don’t show the actual car winner will receive)

Interior Color: TBD

Horsepower: 600 hp

Torque: 550 lb-ft

Fuel Capacity: 17 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $163,850.00

Cash Alt: $122,887.50

Special Features: Custom paint (in winner’s choice); front splitter; rear diffuser; blackout package; roll bar hoop; LED lighting; 18-inch rims; Wilwood six-piston front brakes; limited-slip differential; Superformance electronic gauges; carbon fiber dashboard; leather seating with red stitching

It's been a while since most of us have traveled, for obvious reasons, and the itch to get out on the open road is hitting us harder than ever before. Waking up, throwing open the doors to a custom camper van to take in Rocky Mountain vistas or Yosemite's great climbing walls seems like exactly what we all need after a year indoors.

Of course, that is an incredibly romantic view of van life. In all honesty most people love hot showers, regular toilets and sitting on their porch too much to put big bucks into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But there's a way to have an amazing van life without the amazing budget, because Omaze is giving a van away.

Take one look at this Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van conversion and you know that it is special. Complete with an $80,000 conversion from Vansmith, it features a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that puts out 325 lb-ft of torque and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, a 210W solar power system so you don’t have to worry about where you’ll charge your iPhone or drone at night, a Mazzair roof fan, an 85-liter fridge, a 5-foot-long kitchen, full-sized bed and an LED lighting system. It also includes Vansmith's Green Package, which, according to Omaze, includes, "wool insulation, blue-stained pine ceiling, bamboo countertop, carbon offset package with 72,000 lbs of carbon offsets," and a green logo.

The rest, you can customize yourself, to fit your lifestyle. Choose from a rear-mounted bike rack, upgraded suspension for tooling around Moab (or wherever you like to roam), throw some all-terrain rubber on there … the options are nearly endless, and it adds up to an awesome camper van worth $142,000.

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Cap in Yosemite, and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least when in some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. But Tesla didn't stop with the Model S, bringing the Plaid, and its 1,000+ horsepower to the Model X. This electric SUV will rocket you to 60 miles per hour in only 2.5 seconds, and if you enter now at Omaze you can skip the waiting list and win one, all taxes and fees covered.

Win a Tesla Model X Plaid - Enter at Omaze

Here are the specs of the Model X Plaid, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: Up to 7

Engine: Tri-Motor Electric

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Midnight Silver Metallic

Interior Color: White with Carbon Fiber decor

Maximum Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Maximum Torque: 841 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Range: 313 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $148,517.00

Cash Alt: $111,387.75

Special Features: Full self-driving capability; 22” wheels; glass panoramic roof; 17” infotainment screen + rear seat screen with wireless gaming; 22-speaker sound system

Until Ram came out with the TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor was the be-all end-all when it came to full-size, off-road ready pickups. Now, we’ll have to wait for the Raptor R to come out to see if Ford can steal back the crown, but the current Raptor ain’t a slouch either. Especially with the 37 Performance Package like the one Omaze is currently giving away.

Here are the specs of the Raptor in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine

Transmission: Ten-Speed Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4X4

Exterior Color: Grey

Interior Color: Dark Blue

Horsepower: 450 hp

Torque: 510 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 15 city / 18 highway

Fuel Capacity: Extended Range 36 Gallon Fuel Tank

Towing Capacity: 8,200 lbs

Approximate Retail Value: $83,525

Cash Alt: $62,642.75

Special features: Raptor 37 Performance Package includes 17” beadlock-capable forged wheels, 37”x12.50 tires; Twin Panel Moonroof; Recaro Front-Seats; B&O Sound System; Fox Racing Shocks

We’ve written about quite a few Mercedes giveaways from Omaze, our favorite so far being the eco-friendly Sprinter camper van. This giveaway may take the top spot, as it is one of the most recognizable, luxurious and capable vehicles that Mercedes makes, the G-Wagen.

The G 63 seats five, is powered by a twin-turbo four-liter V8 and makes 577 horsepower, not to mention 627 lb-ft torque. Not to mention it is gorgeous.

It's not everyday that you read the phrase, "the most powerful BMW production car ever made" but beating out the M5 Competition by 10 horsepower, that is exactly what the M5 CS is. It's one seriously powerful and expensive performance car that'll surely sell out like its M2 CS sibling, but none of that matters if you win this one from Omaze.

Here are the specs of the BMW M5 CS in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: 4.4-Liter Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Frozen Brands Hatch Gray

Interior Color: Black w/ Mugello Red Stitching

Horsepower: 627 hp

Torque: 553 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 155 mph

Fuel Consumption: 15 city / 21 highway / 17 combined

Fuel Capacity: 20.1 gal.

Approximate Retail Value: $149,000

Cash Alt: $111,750

Special features: Goldbronze 20" M wheels, kidney grilles, CS badging; M Carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers; carbon fiber roof, hood; racing-inspired seats and interior trim; Yellow Icon Adaptive LED headlights; 12.3” infotainment screen; 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Let’s get down to it. If you’re a fan of off-roading and you’d also consider yourself a Ford fanboy, there has never been a sweepstakes at Omaze that is more up your alley. You win this Ford Bronco Wildtrak, an insanely popular and not-so-cheap SUV that has proven hard to get your hands on in this supply chain crippled world, and you don’t have to pay for it, meaning you can save your hard-earned cash for something a little more environmentally friendly, like a Mustang Mach-E. All you have to do is enter here.

Here are the specs of the Bronco, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: 4x4

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 310 hp

Torque: 400 lb-ft

Fuel Consumption: 18 city / 20 highway

Fuel Capacity: 20.8 gal.

Towing Capacity: 3,500

Approximate Retail Value: $140,000

Cash Alt: $105,000

Special features: Wildtrak; Molded-in-color hardtop; Lux Package; 10-speaker B&O sound system; 12” infotainment touchscreen

DeBerti features: ADV Hood and Fenders; 4WP front and rear bumpers, side bars, skid plates, spare tire carrier, coilover suspension, control arms; Gibson exhaust; HP Tuners tune; 17x9 Weld Wheels; 37x12.50 BF Goodrich tires; KC Lights light bar; Smitty Built Winch

