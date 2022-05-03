Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 learns a few tricks from the STO

Lamborghini is keeping its promise of adding new variants to the Huracán line-up. Shortly after introducing the Tecnica, the middle child of the family, it unveiled a track-only model named GT3 EVO2 that benefits from several design updates and learns a few tricks from the STO.

Here is a quick refresher course. The Huracán has spawned two basic racing derivatives since it entered production in 2014. The first one competes in the Super Trofeo one-make series. It received a round of updates that notably brought the EVO2 designation in June 2021. The second one races in GT3 endurance events around the world, and it's the one that Lamborghini just made several significant changes to.

Lamborghini focused on updating three main areas: the drivetrain, aerodynamics, and safety. Power for the GT3 EVO2 still comes from a naturally-aspirated V10 engine that spins the rear wheels, but it gains 10 electronically-actuated throttle bodies added to boost efficiency. Four screws secure the system to the engine, an Essenza SCV12-inspired setup that facilitates maintenance by saving mechanics time. And, for better responsiveness, air reaches the engine via a system that consists of snorkel integrated into a roof-mounted scoop.

Designers and engineers worked hand-in-hand to give the GT3 EVO2 a new aerodynamic profile. Some of the changes are easy to spot: the front splitter and the rear diffuser have been redesigned. Others are hidden from view: Lamborghini re-engineered the underbody panels. We're told that new aluminum-alloy pillars similar to the STO's make the position of the massive rear wing easier to precisely adjust.

On the safety front, the Huracán now comes with a roll cage that features two rear pillars, carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels, plus new brake pads and calipers. ABS brakes and a track-specific traction control system remain on the list of standard features.

Lamborghini will begin delivering the Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the second half of 2022, and the coupe is scheduled to make its competition debut at the 2023 edition of the grueling Daytona 24 Hours. The company noted that the teams currently racing a GT3 EVO will be able to buy a retrofit kit to turn their car into an EVO2, though pricing information for the kit and for the full car hasn't been released yet.

Keeping the Huracán fresh has paid off: Lamborghini recently built the 20,000th unit, a highly impressive feat in this segment.

