Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica boasts STO power and RWD

Lamborghini is bridging the gap between the two core versions of the Huracán with a new variant called Tecnica. Unveiled ahead of the 2022 New York Auto Show, the newest addition to the line packs a 631-horsepower V10, rear-wheel-drive, and aerodynamic updates.

Developed to be equally at home on the road and on the track, the Huracán Tecnica fills the space separating the EVO and the STO. "In an era of virtual experiences, [the Tecnica] pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation," explained company boss Stephan Winkelmann. Visually, it stands out from its siblings with a redesigned front end that gains Y-shaped accents inspired by the track-only Huracán EVO2, a redesigned splitter, and air curtains integrated into the bumper (a first for the Huracán). Lamborghini notes that it gave the engine lid a new look to improve visibility, and cool-looking hexagonal exhaust outlets add a finishing touch to the muscular design.

One noteworthy addition to the exterior design is the fixed rear wing. It helped engineers increase rear downforce by 35%, yet it doesn't increase drag; in fact, the Tecnica has 20% less drag compared to the EVO. New underbody panels further hone the aerodynamic profile.

The cabin receives the same basic suite of technology found across the Huracán range, including a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen-based infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, but the interface is exclusive to the Tecnica. Height-adjustable sport seats upholstered in Alcantara come standard, though several other upholstery options are available.

Power for the 3,040-pound Tecnica comes from the same naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine found in the Huracán STO. It develops 631 horsepower at a screaming 8,000 rpm and 417 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm, and it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission linked to a pair of massive shift paddles. Lamborghini quotes a 0-to-62-mph time of 3.2 seconds; keep your foot down and the speedometer will display 124 mph in 9.1 seconds. Don't back off, and you'll reach the Tecnica's top speed of 202 mph.

Rear-wheel-steering, torque vectoring, carbon ceramic brakes, and a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) help enthusiasts make the most of the 10-cylinder's output. Lamborghini adds that the suspension system has been tuned specifically for the Tecnica. How these systems behave depends largely on the driving mode selected: the driver can select Strada, Sport, or Corsa.

Pricing information and availability haven't been announced yet.

