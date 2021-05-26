Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 race car is a harbinger of future models

Lamborghini funneled the lessons learned from years of racing into the latest evolution of the track-only Huracán. Called EVO2, the coupe gains a number of aerodynamic updates and more powerful brakes for the 2022 season.

You don't need to be a seasoned car spotter to tell the EVO2 apart from the outgoing EVO. Its front end has been completely redesigned with new-look headlights, air curtains on both sides of the bumper, and a reshaped splitter made with carbon fiber. It's the same story out back, where the LED lights are thinner and the diffuser is bigger. Most of the visual changes were made with racing in mind, but they'll have a lasting effect on the firm's range.

"[The EVO2's design] blends the muscular styling cues that characterizes previous racing variants of the Huracán with some of the styling cues that define Lamborghini's DNA. Additionally, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 illustrates an futuristic approach to design that partly previews elements that will make their way to future road-going models," revealed Mitja Borkert, the head of the company's design department, in a statement.

There's more carbon fiber, too. The rocker panel extensions and some of the aerodynamic elements fitted to the rear end are now made with the lightweight material rather than with plastic to shed every last ounce of weight.

Lamborghini will inevitably electrify during the 2020s, but it plans to celebrate the non-electrified internal combustion engine in the coming years. Don't look for a hybrid system under the EVO2's body. It uses a naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 that's mid-mounted and tuned to send 620 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission. Bigger brake rotors and redesigned calipers capable of housing larger brake pads provide stopping power lap after lap. Lamborghini notes its Squadra Corsa division developed the new braking system in-house.

Fans and drivers will get their first chance to see what the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is capable of on May 28, 2021, at the Paul Ricard race track in the south of France. It's scheduled to make its competition debut during the 2022 season of the Super Trofeo series. Pricing for the European market starts at 250,000 euros, which represents about $306,100 at the current conversion rate. Alternatively, teams currently racing a Super Trofeo EVO will be able to purchase an upgrade kit to bring their car to EVO2 specifications. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.