GM reportedly issues stop-sale order on heavy-duty trucks

General Motors has reportedly sent its Chevrolet and GMC dealers a stop-sale order that applies to some examples of the 2022 Silverado HD, the 2022 Silverado MD, and the 2022 Sierra HD. The units affected by the stop-sale order may develop an engine-related problem.

Citing anonymous sources, website GM Authority wrote that the Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 in the affected trucks can hydrolock, which means liquid could enter the cylinders and cause a substantial amount of damage. The report does not specify where the liquid would come from; hydrolocking can happen by driving through a deep puddle of water, for example, but a large amount of coolant can cause it as well.

The publication adds that the stop-sale order was assigned internal reference number N222362910. It also notes that the trucks included in it can't be sold, delivered to buyers, traded with another dealer, sent to auction, or even used for demonstration purposes until further notice.

Earlier in April 2022, GM Authority reported that General Motors planned to buy back an unspecified number of Silverado HD and Sierra HD trucks due to quality-related issues with the 6.6-liter V8. Details about the problems experienced by customers haven't been released; all we know is that each truck will be replaced, though the replacement may not have the same equipment due to the ongoing chip shortage.

General Motors hasn't commented on either report. We've reached out to the company and we'll update this story if we learn more.

