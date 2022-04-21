Find Cheap Gas Prices near you.
2022 Lexus NX aces IIHS crash tests, earns Top Safety Pick+ rating

It has a practically flawless scorecard

Apr 21st 2022 at 10:30AM
The 2022 Lexus NX luxury SUV is a completely redesigned model, and it's a significant improvement across the board. But one area in which, fortunately, it didn't change was crash performance. Just like its predecessor, the new NX has earned the top IIHS accolade: the Top Safety Pick+ award. It even outperformed the SUV it's based on, the Toyota RAV4.

Both the more conventionally powered NX and the plug-in hybrid receive the award, thanks to excellent results in every test IIHS threw at it. It earned the top "Good" rating for all crash tests (although the challenging new IIHS side impact test has not yet been adopted for ratings). The same rating applies to the NX's headlight performance for all three designs offered by the SUV, whereas its RAV4 cousin has some weak performing lights that hurt its overall rating. The forward collision prevention system also received the top "Superior" rating for both vehicle and pedestrian situations, and the LATCH child seat anchor access was rated "Good+."

The compact luxury SUV space the NX competes in features a number of other Top Safety Pick+ recipients. The Acura RDX , Audi Q5, Genesis GV70 and Volvo XC60 all get the same high rating. The Lincoln Nautilus and Mercedes-Benz GLC come close with the regular Top Safety Pick rating.

