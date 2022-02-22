  2. Ford
  3. Mustang Mach-E News
Official

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets updated EPA mileage ratings

From 3 more miles for the Premium ER to 17 more for the Select RWD

Feb 22nd 2022 at 8:14AM
The EPA ratings for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E are in. We knew there were going to be increases in the electric crossover's range for the current model year thanks to Ford increasing the Mach-E's usable battery capacity, but we didn't know how much. We also knew there were going to be four-figure price increases on the new model; although, to be fair to Ford, the increases only reversed the four-figure discounts Ford implemented on all but one trim of the 2021 Mach-E way back in September 2020. To present a fuller picture of the changes for the 2022 crossover, here are the 2022 prices and the range additions for each trim:

Select RWD: $44,995 ($1,000 increase), 247 miles of range (+17 miles)
Select AWD: $47,695 ( $1,000 increase), 224 miles (+13)

Premium RWD: $50,200 ($1,000 increase), 247 miles of range (+17) 
Premium AWD: $52,900 ($1,000 increase), 224 miles (+13)
Premium RWD Extended Range Battery: $56,200 ($2,000 increase), 303 miles (+3)
Premium AWD Extended Range Battery: $58,900 ($2,000 increase), 277 miles (+7)

California Route 1 RWD Extended Range Battery: $53,875 ($2,000 increase), 314 miles (+9)
California Route 1 AWD Extended Range Battery: $56,575 ($2,000 increase), 312 miles (New trim)

GT: $63,095 ($2,000 increase), 270 miles (N/C)
GT Performance: $69,095 ($2,000 increase), 260 miles (N/C)

The AWD version of the California Route 1 is a new trim this year, leaving it out of the mileage bonus extravaganza along with the Mach-E GT and GT Performance. This is the first full model year for the Mach-E GT, and it still delivers healthy range plus enough performance to make us declare it the one you're going to want.

Otherwise for the new year, the Ice White Appearance package debuts, as well as the Blue Cruise advanced hands-free cruise control system option. There's also a new instrument panel design and some color changes: Cyber Orange (pictured above) and Grabber Blue are now available throughout the lineup and are joined by the new Iced Blue Silver. Carbonized Gray and Iconic Silver are discontinued. 

