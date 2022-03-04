Three 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E trims can't be ordered anymore

Earlier this week, "sources familiar with the matter" informed Ford Authority that Ford had closed order books for two trims of the 2022 Mustang Mach-E: Premium and California Route 1. Anyone with an existing order could change their configuration, but no new orders would be taken for those trims until Ford raised the curtain on the 2023 Mach-E. That left the Select, GT, and GT Performance editions on the menu. Except when we checked the configurator at the time of writing, the GT Performance Edition had disappeared as well. That puts three of five Mach-E trims out of reach for the remainder of this model year, the Select and GT the only ones left.

The way things are going, we would advise anyone considering a Mach-E to put an order in now. The electric crossover is still so hot that a dealer can advertise a Mach-E GT Performance Edition that hasn't reached the showroom floor yet for an "Internet Price" of $92,880 before a $695 documentation fee on top of all applicable taxes. The ad doesn't indicate the incoming crossover is fitted with the $6,000 Extended Range battery, either. Since customers are proving every day they'll pay well above list price, we have no reason to assume the dealer can't get the desired amount or something close to it. Another dealer wants $73,995 for a 2021 Mach-E GT, that sum about $11,000 more than a 2022 Mach-E GT before the $7,500 federal incentive potentially makes the 2022 model even less expensive. Call it a convenience fee, the Ford configurator advising it will take at least five months to get a Mach-E Select ordered today, at least seven months to get a Mach-E GT ordered today.

Congestion will ease eventually, but it's not clear when. The semiconductor shortage won't last forever (so we keep being told), and Ford's working to up Mach-E production to 200,000 units annually next year.

Related video: