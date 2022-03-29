Deus Automobiles' Vayanne electric hypercar headed to NYC

It feels a smidge heretical to say, "Oh man, another electric hypercar. From what country this time? (Sigh...)" But here we are, and here's another electric hypercar hailing from Vienna, Austria — a first-time national entry in the segment that will offer more choice above six figures than there are cars costing less than $20,000 in the States. The company is called Deus Automobiles, not to be confused with the Australian motorcycle and cafe brand. In this case, the name is because it wants customers to anticipate "divinity," and the first of its planned "ultra-limited" and "timeless" products is called the Vayanne, pronounced vy-ahn. Deus claims it is "an exclusive brand born from the unique technical partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, ready to shape the future of 100% electric and luxury hypercars."

We don't know what that means, but we'll see the first fruits at the New York Auto Show next month. Based on the 13-second video and a few teaser shots, the Vayanne bears quite a few traits one would expect of a mid-engined super sports car, like a trio of mesh-filled intakes in front, mesh-filled rear fender intakes, and a rear fascia with even more mesh. The photo gallery below includes three shots from Deus, two of which have been brightened for a better view of the details. Our guess is that the intakes mainly serve aero purposes, especially in front; the hood looks like little more than a vent to usher that front intake air over the body in a clean sweep.

We also don't know who's behind Deus, but other outlets have reported that Deus was "part of a group of businesses with more than 30 years success in industries ranging from publishing to packaging." This would make sense, as the Vayanne looks like a packaging exercise. A year ago, Williams Advanced Engineering announced a modular electric vehicle platform called EVX it created with Italdesign to be a "complete, high-performance EV solution." According to WAE, after buying the platform, it "is ready for customization by the Italdesign styling team who will shape the final vehicle to match the brand’s requirements in terms of marketing positioning, design direction etc."

The EVX architecture can fit batteries of 104, 120, or 160 kWh and power motors of up to 1,341 horsepower, or a round 1,000 kilowatts. We expect to find out which battery has gone underneath the Vayanne's bodywork and how much power comes on tap when the debut takes place at 1 p.m. EDT April 13.

