Driving a 1988 BMW M5 and the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge | Autoblog Podcast #722

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. Some cars old and new here, with reviews of the 1988 BMW M5, 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge and 2021 Hyundai Palisade. In the news, Maserati revealed the 2023 Grecale SUV with a 523-hp twin-turbo V6.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #722

