Chevrolet hikes 2022 Silverado prices as much as $1,200

A recent article about the state of trying to keep products in stock was titled, "You Name It, We're Out of It." A subtitle for that piece could have been, "And if we do have it, it costs more than it did last week." Such is the case with the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which, as GM Authority discovered after checking the configurator, added another three or four figures to the MSRPs of every trim. The new starting prices for the much improved Silverado after the $1,695 destination charge, with the increases in parentheses, are:

WT: $34,195 ($1,000)

Custom: $41,195 ($1,000)

Custom Trail Boss: $49,095 ($1,200)

LT: $45,295 ($1,000)

RST: $49,495 ($900)

LT Trail Boss: $54,895 ($1,200)

ZR2: $67,995 ($1,200)

LTZ: 54,295 ($800)

High Country: $59,395 ($900)

These bumps come about two months after the Bowtie's new pickups hit the configurator and are the most meager rises, trailing just behind what Ford's done to the 2022 F-150; Chevy and Ford are well behind what Ram hit buyers with for its 2022 trucks. If any Chevy buyers would feel sore, it's those after the Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss. Those trims haven't been graced with the spiffy new interior, but they get the highest price jumps.

What we're really looking forward to is seat time in the 2022 Silverado. As hard as trucks are to get on the market right now, it's not like dealers need good reviews to get metal off their lots. But we'd like to find out everything Chevy did and how much of a difference it all makes day-to-day and when on the trot, especially if there have been suspension improvements that the automaker hasn't publicized. As we wrote about the last Silvy we tested, we've been impressed with the truck's road holding and steering, handling is actually fairly responsive, and it feels more nimble than its rival trucks. The ride quality is a sore spot, however, the LT Double Cab we tested bounding nautically over bumps, other trims with bigger wheels producing tiresome impact harshness, and some rear axle hop when the bed is unloaded. The top-spec High Country now comes with adaptive dampers that should smooth out the ride, but it would be nice to know if the Chevy has closed to gap to Ram and Ford.

