VW ID. Buzz revealed, electric Chevy Blazer SS teased | Autoblog Podcast #720

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The Volkswagen Bus revival is the big news this week, but first, we discuss winter driving in our long-term Hyundai Palisade, and review the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar F-Pace SVR. Then they dive into the reveal of the VW ID. Buzz, and Chevy's tease of the Blazer SS performance EV. John's been compiling lists of the most efficient EVs, plug-in hybrids and plug-free vehicles of 2022. Finally, they take to the mailbag to help a listener pick a suitable replacement for a 2010 Mazdaspeed3.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #720

