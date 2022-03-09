2024 Blazer SS will be Chevy's first electric performance model

Chevy is bringing the SS badge back to its non-performance cars with an all-electric twist and it looks like the first model to sport the nameplate will be the 2024 Blazer. Chevy teased the new EV with a short video clip.

And when we say "teased," boy, there's not much to see here. GM's intent to electrify the Blazer was already known to us, but we've yet to get any hard details. The midsize Blazer is a little bigger than the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, which are themselves on the larger side compared to the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which should be more similar in size to the also-electrifying Equinox.

Chevy says its electric Blazer SS will go on sale in spring of 2023 (alongside the new Silverado EV) and we'll get to see it before the end of this year, ahead of the sleek-looking Equinox EV.

Related Video: