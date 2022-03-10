Quail Motorcycle Gathering will celebrate vintage motorcycles

Most enthusiasts associate The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in California with a high-zoot, champagne-soaked event dedicated to classic cars. The venue also hosts an annual gathering dedicated to motorcycles that's making a comeback in 2022 after taking two years off.

This year's edition of the event will highlight four featured categories: the Harley-Davidson XR-750, mini bikes, on- and off-road two-stroke motorcycles, and BMW's /5 Series (no, not the one you're thinking of; the two-wheeler built in the 1970s). And, because motorcycle fans are often car fans (and vice versa), the organizers are adding a fifth category open to a number of classic cars, including hot rods.

Harley-Davidson's XR-750 was hugely popular in the 1970s; Evel Knievel notably jumped over 14 buses while riding one, setting a record that stood for about a quarter of a century. Mini bikes and two-stroke motorcycles are just plain fun, and BMW's flat-twin-powered, Berlin-built /5 range of motorcycles (which included the R50/5, the R60/5 and the R75/5) influenced the firm's models for decades to come.

Custom bike designer Roland Sands (who recently turned the BMW R18 into a dragster) will attend The Quail Motorcycle Gathering to present the Arlen Ness Memorial Award to a builder. Ness, who was nicknamed "The King of Custom Motorcycles," died in 2019 at 79.

If checking out vintage motorcycles while basking in the California sun sounds like your idea of a good time, head to Carmel-by-the-Sea on May 14, 2022. General admission tickets start at $55 including parking and a gear valet service for those who show up in a motorcycle.

