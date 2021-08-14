Virtually attend 'The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering' via our high-res photo gallery

While the description of the yearly "Motorsports Gathering" at the Quail may sound a bit odd to many of our readers at first blush — it's basically a huge garden party for wealthy automotive enthusiasts to get a look at vintage and newly available vehicles targeted at their healthy checking accounts — there's no arguing that the vehicles on display are worthy of attention. And since most of us either weren't invited or couldn't afford to attend (or both), the next best thing to being there is scrolling through our high-res gallery of live photos taken at the event.

Visitors to this year's event were treated to the usual grade of high-end machinery that we've come to expect, which is to say the best, most desirable and most expensive in the world. Our gallery is filled with vintage racers from Ford, Ferrari and Jaguar, classic Trans Am competitors and even a gaggle of Volkswagen-based dune buggies. More modern machinery was also on display from Lotus, Pagani, Koenigsegg, Pininfarina and Acura.

Electric vehicles are becoming more commonplace at high-end events, and this year's gathering at The Quail was no exception. In addition to a strong showing from Rimac and Lotus we mentioned earlier, Lucid was in attendance as was Gateway Bronco (see here for more on that). We also got shots of things you may never have heard of like the Delage D12 and Radford Type 62-2. Oh, and the return of the Lamborghini Countach, too.

For those who keep track of such things, this year's Best of Show winner was a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster. You'll see all that and more in our high-res gallery above. Enjoy!

Related video: