2022 Jeep Cherokee lineup starts with new X off-road trim

Entry-level price climbs $5,860 to $35,590

Mar 8th 2022 at 2:49PM
The 2022 Jeep Cherokee is here, specced much like the 2021 Cherokee. The big changes are the rationalization of the range from nine trims to four, the arrival of a new base trim, a bit more standard equipment, and higher prices everywhere. All Cherokees come with Uconnect 4C and an 8.4-inch display, plus SiriusXM Radio.

There are two entry-level off-roaders now, one aimed at trail-goers, the other at urbanites.

The dirt-ready model is the Cherokee X, which only comes with four-wheel drive, standing tall on a one-inch lift and 17-inch black wheels, and powered by the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 with 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque. It starts at $33,995 before the $1,595 destination charge, for a total of $35,590. That total is $5,860 more than last year's base, two-wheel-drive 2021 Cherokee Latitude, $4,360 more than last year's four-wheel-drive Cherokee Latitiude. There's late availability on this one, so ask your dealer about a delivery timeline.

The Latitude Lux starts at the same price as the Cherokee X, and is the only one of the Cherokee's four trims to offer a front-wheel-drive version. At $35,590, it is $2,185 more than last year's Latitude Lux. This buys more standard equipment, though, with product planners throwing in the equipment that came with last year's $1,195 Comfort and Convenience Group. This includes a power liftgate, seven-inch color display in the gauge cluster, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, universal garage door opener, a 115-volt outlet, and the aforementioned Uconnect with the big screen. This trim, and the Limited, are the two available with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft.

The Trailhawk and Limited trade places in the trim steps, the Limited now the top model. The Trailhawk starts at $38,640 after destination, a rise of $260. The Limited starts at $40,340, but it only comes in four-wheel drive now. Comparing like-for-like, buyers will see a $160 increase over last year.

The color palette loses two colors but gains one, with Olive Green Pearl-Coat and Light Brownstone Pearl-Coat going away, Hydro Blue stepping in. Bright White Clear-Coat is the only hue available at no cost, the rest of the options going up in price from $245 to $395.

