2022 Volkswagen GTI gets factory-backed Oettinger body kit

VW is making it easier for enthusiasts to customize the 2022 Volkswagen GTI exterior design. It teamed up with several aftermarket companies, including one that has been tuning the hot hatch for decades, to expand its catalog of factory-backed accessories.

Acknowledging that many owners modify their GTI, the Wolfsburg-based company worked with Oettinger to give the eighth-generation model a more aggressive look. That's a big deal: Oettinger is one of the most respected tuners in the Volkswagen cosmos, and it built some of the most desirable versions of the first-generation GTI in the 1970s and 1980s. Buyers can order a body kit that includes a front splitter, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser. These parts can be painted and installed by a Volkswagen dealer or by an independent body shop.

GTI owners who want to be seen even when it's dark outside can select Osram door mirror caps with integrated sequential LED turn signals. Shown in the gallery above, these turn signals can be installed by any authorized Volkswagen dealer and require no electronic modifications.

The last accessory announced by Volkswagen is a set of self-leveling wheel center caps that stay upright even when the car is in motion. One set features the GTI logo; another was designed for the more powerful Golf R and features the R division's logo. These parts join the relatively large array of parts offered by Volkswagen, including rubber floor mats, a Bumperdillo, and a frame-less rear-view mirror.

On sale now across the nation, the Oettinger splitter, spoiler, and diffuser are priced at $510, $510, and $591, respectively. Adding the sequential LED turn signals to your GTI will set you back by $265 excluding labor, while a set of four self-leveling center cap costs $181.