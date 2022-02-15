Get a President's Day discount on these 5 automotive accessories

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

President's Day is a great day to reflect on our national history and also to honor the great American tradition of saving some cash on some new gadgets. While we can't help with the reflecting, we can certainly help saving. If you're in the market for car accessories like tire inflators, ice scrapers, OBD2 scanners, baby mirrors or even shop vacs, this short list could help you save some green.

Key features

Powered by a rechargeable battery pack or a 12-volt car power adapter (option to be totally cordless)

For use with car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls, pool toys and more

Not suitable for large truck tires

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Automatically turns off once the preset pressure has been achieved

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. Having a tire inflator that doesn't need to be plugged in is a huge convenience. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in if you need. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

Key Features

Compatible with most U.S. vehicles with a model year of 1996 or newer

Features a 2.4" true color LCD display

Supports multiple OBD2 protocols like KWP2000, ISO9141, J1850 VPW, J1850 PWM and CAN

Displays in multiple languages

Powered directly from your vehicle via the data link connector

Reads and clears codes - turns off check engine light

Supports O2 sensor testing and EVAP system testing

Allows for printing of diagnostics

"Lifetime free software updates" included with purchase

The Ancel AD410 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy-to-use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner will work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portugese. The Ancel scanner has a 2.4" true color LCD display and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required.

Key Features

2-in-1 ice scraper and thick-bristled snow brush

Ice scraper blade is 4.5" wide and includes ice chippers

The aluminum alloy rod can extend from 51.8" to 62.4"

Brush head rotates 360°

Features a non-slip foam grip

Can be disassembled into a separate snow brush, ice scraper and pole

Includes a 1 year limited warranty

It's never a bad idea to keep an ice scraper in your car, especially this time of year. If you're going to have one, it might as well be a good one, right? This tool is a 2-in-1 ice scraper and snow brush, but the best part is that it's extendable to help make cleaning your windshield easier. A 4.5" wide scraper blade should provide plenty of surface area for scraping and the 360° rotating brush will make it easier to brush your car off no matter what angle you're attacking it from. Each purchase comes with a 1 year limited warranty.

Key Features

Installation takes only seconds

The wide-angle convex design is made to take in as much as possible

"Attaches to any headrest"

Constructed with "Acrylic Safety Glass"

There isn't too much to say about this baby mirror. If you frequently travel with a child in a rear-facing car seat, this accessory can make it much easier to keep tabs on them when they're in the back seat. It features a simple installation process, a wide-angle design, and it's compatible with nearly any vehicle. Learn more about the mirror or pick it up right here.

Key Features

Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 foot cord

Built-in accessory/hose storage

Can be easily converted into a blower

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It's great for a deep clean of your car or anywhere else in your house. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.