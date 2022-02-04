Maserati highlights its racing heritage with MC Edition models

Maserati is slowly renewing ties with its illustrious racing heritage. After returning to the supercar segment with the MC20, which should hit the track sooner or later, it released a competition-inspired version of the Ghibli, the Quattroporte, and the Levante called MC Edition.

Fittingly, every MC Edition model starts life with a V8 engine under the hood. Buyers can select two colors called Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria, respectively, names that mean Racing Yellow and Victory Blue in Italian. Maserati explained that yellow and blue are the colors of Modena, its home town. MC Edition cars also get specific exterior emblems, Piano Black trim, and 21- or 22-inch gloss black wheels depending on the model; the Levante rides on 22s while the sedans ship with 21s. Blue brake calipers add a finishing touch to the look.

Inside, every MC Edition receives a sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and the very un-racing-like Driver Assistance package. The interior is just as striking as the exterior: Maserati added black leather upholstery with denim inserts, yellow and blue stitching, plus a number of blue carbon fiber accents on the dashboard, the center console, and the door panels. "MC Edition" is embroidered into the headrests.

Nothing suggests that the racing inspiration permeates the powertrain; don't expect to pop the hood and be greeted by Weber carburetors with trumpets. Maserati hasn't published technical specifications, but the only V8 available in the Ghibli is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged unit fitted to the Trofeo model and tuned to develop 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. The Levante and the Quattroporte are offered with this engine as well. It develops 590 horsepower in the American-spec Levante, though European models settle for the Ghibli's output.

Maserati will begin shipping MC Edition cars to customers in Europe, in Asia, and in China in February 2022. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet. And, there's no word yet on whether the special-edition models will be sold in the United States as well.

