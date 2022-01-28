  2. Report
Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure visit

No injuries were reported but several vehicles and a gas line were apparently damaged

Jan 28th 2022 at 8:45AM

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh just hours before President Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks on his administration's infrastructure plans.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said. Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

