2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV starts just under $60,000

Jeep announced pricing for the new 2022 Grand Cherokee in November 2021, but it left out details about the plug-in hybrid 4xe model. The company has filled in the blanks and confirmed that the 4xe is the most expensive member of the line-up before incentives are factored in.

Buyers will have five trim levels to choose from: base, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve. The base model costs $59,495 including a hefty $1,795 destination charge, but excluding any and all local and federal government incentives. For context, the non-electrified Grand Cherokee starts at $39,185 with a V6 engine and rear-wheel-drive. That increases to $41,185 when buyers select four-wheel-drive.

Jeep charges $64,280 for the off-road-focused Trailhawk trim, which gains Jeep's Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system with an electronic two-speed transfer case and a low range, an off-road driving assist function called Selec-Speed Control, 18-inch wheels, and redesigned front and rear fascias to increase the approach and departure angles (36 and 30 degrees, respectively). It also features leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen integrated into the passenger's side of the dashboard and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, so buyers get a relatively generous serving of equipment for the money.

The Overland model priced at $67,555 receives 20-inch wheels, "An-Teak" interior trim, ventilated front seats and a 19-speaker sound system. Next up is the Summit, whose $71,615 price tag brings with it LED fog lights, "Absolute Oak" interior trim, quilted seat bolsters, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with a massage function, a four-zone climate control system, plus numerous electronic driving aids.

Priced in Wagoneer territory at $76,095, the Summit Reserve reigns over the range with open-pore "Waxed Walnut" interior trim, quilted Palermo leather upholstery, ventilated second-row seats and suede-like upholstery on the A-pillars. It also rides on specific 21-inch wheels.

Every Grand Cherokee 4xe, regardless of trim level, comes with the same basic powertrain. It's a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid system that consists of a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a pair of electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack. Jeep pegs the setup's total output at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, its towing capacity at 6,000 pounds and its electric-only range at 25 miles.

Built in Michigan, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will begin arriving in dealer lots in the spring of 2022.

