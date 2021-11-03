The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a price, and unsurprisingly, it’s more expensive than the generation before it. Jeep’s new base price is now $39,185, netting you the rear-wheel-drive Laredo model that is only available with the 3.6-liter V6. That price includes the exorbitant $1,795 destination charge.

Overall, the base Grand Cherokee sees a $2,130 price increase from 2021 to 2022, and $200 of that increase is hidden in the destination fee increase. If you want four-wheel drive, the price increases by $2,000, bringing the base price to $41,185 before options.

The Grand Cherokee’s trim structure is similar to the three-row Grand Cherokee L. It starts with the Laredo, then goes upward with the Altitude, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve. Grand Cherokee 4xe pricing is unfortunately not out yet. However, we can definitively say that the privilege of having a third row in your Grand Cherokee costs only $900 when you compare the base model Grand Cherokee to the base model Grand Cherokee L. Pricing for the 2022 L isn’t out yet, though, so that could change with a price increase versus the 2021 model.

If you’re looking for a V8 Grand Cherokee, the cheapest model that’s available on is the Trailhawk. It comes standard with four-wheel drive, and starts at $56,365. Of course, the Trailhawk also nets you a number of off-road extras like an active electronic two-speed transfer case with low range and a rear electronic limited-slip differential, air suspension, skid plates, red tow hooks and a sway bar disconnect feature. All that said, the Trailhawk for this generation is considerably more expensive than last year’s Trailhawk — it’s rocking a $4,665 price increase.

The more luxurious trims — Summit and Summit Reserve — are both super pricey, but offer a decadent amount of luxury. A base Summit starts at $59,160, but brings with it quilted Nappa leather seats, real oak wood trim, 16-way massaging seats, enhanced LED lights and an Active Driving Assist feature to keep you centered in the lane. Step up to the four-wheel-drive-only Summit Reserve, and you add quilted Palermo leather, open-pore walnut wood trim, unique 21-inch wheels, a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and much more. Fully maxed out with a V8, the Summit Reserve can go as high as $68,455.

For your easy reading, the trims and all of their 2022 prices are listed below.

Laredo: $39,185 (4x2 V6); $41,185 (4x4 V6)

Altitude: $43,740 (4x2 V6); $45,740 (4x4 V6)

Limited: $45,505 (4x2 V6); $47,505 (4x4 V6)

Trailhawk: $56,365 (4x4 V6); $56,365 (4x4 V8)

Overland: $55,100 (4x2 V6); $57,100 (4x4 V6); $60,395 (4x4 V8)

Summit: $59,160 (4x2 V6); $62,395 (4x4 V6); $64,455 (4x4 V8)

Summit Reserve: $65,160 (4x4 V6); $68,455 (4x4 V8)

