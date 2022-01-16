2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition adds bright trim, value

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is introducing another variant to the lineup, and it’s called the Platinum Edition. This isn’t a specific performance trim, but instead, it’s a trim that features a specific appearance and list of standard equipment meant to entice folks from a value perspective.

You’ll be able to spec the Platinum Edition on the base Cayenne, Cayenne S and Cayenne E-Hybrid. Plus, Porsche is offering the same on the equivalent Cayenne Coupe models.

The Platinum Editions will set themselves apart from standard Cayennes via a number of details with a “Satin Platinum” finish. For example, the intakes in the front fascia, rear “Porsche” lettering, model designation and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are all in Satin Platinum. Additionally, the tailpipes and window trim are finished in black to contrast all the brightwork. Your exterior color options are limited to the standard white or black for no charge, but you can pay extra for Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Chalk.

On the interior, Porsche gives you unique brushed aluminum door sills that say “Platinum Edition” on them, and that’s the only place on the whole car that actually spells out the fact that this Porsche is different than other Cayennes. Besides that, Porsche gives you seatbelts in Chalk and the textured aluminum trim package.

As for optional extras, all Platinum Editions come standard with the upgrade PDLS LED headlight system, a panoramic roof, eight-way adjustable sport seats w/Porsche crests on the headrests, a Bose sound system and ambient lighting.

If you outfit a non-Platinum Edition Cayenne with all of the above items, it’ll total out to a little over $82,000. Meanwhile, the Cayenne Platinum Edition stickers at $80,350, including the $1,350 destination charge. It’s not a wild deal, but if you want everything that’s included in the package and like the appearance extras, it makes financial sense to go for it. Similar savings can be seen with the other Platinum Edition models, too. We’ll list every configuration and its price below.

Cayenne Platinum Edition: $80,350

Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition: $94,050

Cayenne S Platinum Edition: $94,750





Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition: $84,650

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition: $95,150

Cayenne S Coupe Platinum Edition: $96,950

Related video: