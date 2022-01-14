2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Editions revealed

A few months ago, Ford announced the return of the Splash package for the 2022 Ranger. That announcement also hinted at limited-run versions. Now the company has revealed them with details on availability and color schemes.

The first one to launch will be the Snow Edition, and it's exclusive to the Lariat trim level. It's painted a pale gray called Avalanche with body-color matched accents in the grille. The interior is black leather with carbon fiber-patterned panels and gray stitching. The Snow Edition will be the most widely available with 750 examples to be built, and they'll go on sale this spring.

Following in the summer will be the Forest Edition. This one will be based on the XLT trim and is finished in Forged Green with red grille accents. It gets basically the same interior as the Snow Edition, but with cloth instead of leather. Only 500 examples of the Forest Edition will be built.

Finally, in the fall, there's the Sand Edition. It's another XLT with the same type of interior, but it's painted in Desert Sand with red accents. It's also limited to 500 units.

Each of these limited editions is sold as a package to a regular Ford Ranger, and the package cost is $1,495. And if none of them quite fit your style, you can always get a regular Splash with its stripe package and orange accents for the same package cost. It won't be limited to a short production run, either.

