Say hello to the cheery 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Package. Yep, the Splash name is officially back with the Ranger, just like we imagined it might be after seeing Ford trademark the name earlier this year. Ranger history aficionados will recall that Ford offered a Splash on the truck back in the 1990s, so this 2022 Ranger Splash Package is a throwback to the original.

Ford also broke this Splash news into two parts. One is the Splash Package itself, but Ford is also going to be offering “Splash Limited Edition” Rangers throughout the year that are different from the “Splash Package,” which will be available all year.

We’ll start by explaining the year-long and unchanging “Splash Package.” It’s what you see pictured in this post, so there’s no imagination necessary. Just like the original Splash, this one’s all about appearance. Ford starts with a big black and orange body-side graphic. Then, it adds orange grille nostrils and gloss black accents on the grille, bumpers, mirror caps, wheel lip moldings and fender vents. The black contrast paint theme continues with matte black-painted 18-inch wheels.

The interior gets orange stitching on the seats, steering wheel, gear shifter and parking brake boot. And if you upgrade from the XLT to the Lariat Splash Package, Ford adds in orange stitching to the armrests (both front and rear) and dash top. Ford’s last interior touch is a unique trim that has a “carbon grain” appearance with “tuxedo” stripes running through it.

You’ll be paying $1,495 extra for the Splash Package, and Ford lets you combine it with the FX2 or FX4 packages if you want a Splash with more off-road capability.

As for the aforementioned “Splash Limited Edition,” that’s where it gets slightly more complicated. Ford says it will be releasing new Splash Limited Edition models “every few months” with one-time limited-run paint options. There will only be “a few hundred” of each specific Splash Limited Edition, so they’ll be relatively rare as far as Rangers go.

Ford says the first Splash Limited Edition will be the Snow Edition, but it didn’t release any photos of that truck yet. We suspect it’ll be painted in some new shade of white paint and feature plenty of black accents for contrast, as Ford is already teasing “a unique combination of exterior and interior content and finishes.” We’ll be sure to let you know when more details on the Snow Edition come out.

