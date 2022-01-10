Volvo won't entirely give up on sedans and station wagons

Volvo, like an overwhelming majority of its peers and rivals, sells more SUVs and crossovers than sedans and station wagons. It confirmed plans to pivot away from low-riding models in 2021, but it stressed that it's not ready to throw in the towel in either segment quite yet.

"Yes, the [V and S lines] will be replaced with something even more attractive to customers," affirmed company boss Håkan Samuelsson in an interview with British magazine Autocar. His comments come as a relief for Volvo wagon fans around the world, given that in 2021 he had said that the company needs "to move [on] from wagons and sedans." There's a catch, though: Future V and S models will look quite different than today's.

Samuelsson (who will step down from his position in March 2022) acknowledged that Volvo needs lower-riding cars but noted that their design will evolve and become "maybe a little less square." It's not just about style, either. "Cars will be less boxy in the future, when we need to have lower air resistance. You could call it coupe-ish. We talk a lot about range in electric cars, but I think we will start looking at energy efficiency, and of course air resistance will be very central to that," he said. It helps that sleeker designs help keep buyers interested in sedans.

Volvo's S90 and V90 were introduced and 2015 and 2016, respectively, so they're expected to be replaced in the not-too-distant future. One point that's still up in the air is what they'll be called. The Swedish company is preparing to ditch its alphanumerical naming system in order to give its cars an actual name, so both nameplates will die with the current-generation models. We'll have a better idea of what the future has in store when the XC90's replacement arrives later in 2022 with a new name, a new architecture, and a large serving of new technology.

