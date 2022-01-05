Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV confirmed for production in 2023

The biggest headliner of General Motors' significant electrified announcements at CES may indeed be the Silverado EV, but the importance of confirmation that an Equinox EV and Blazer EV are also on the way can't be overstated. After all, Americans, as you're surely aware, love crossovers almost as much as they love oversized trucks, and the starting price of "around $30,000" for the electrified Equinox may be the game-changing price point that gets a heap of buyers off the fence and into their nearest Chevy dealership.

“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate,” Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president, said in a statement. “Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”

We don't know much more about either of these impending electric crossovers. GM says the sleek-looking Equinox EV that you see pictured in the gallery above, and which will rely on GM's Ultium Platform, will hit the market in the fall of 2023 in both fleet and retail versions, preceded by the Blazer EV and Silverado EV by a couple of months.

