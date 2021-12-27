Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

Volkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022.

The 17-second flick seemingly highlights the same colorful prototype that we saw in November 2021. It gives us a better look at the production-bound model's headlights, which look less futuristic than the concept's, and it also shows the Buzz's lighting signature, which relies extensively on LED elements. We also see a tall, relatively upright front end that wears the latest version of the Volkswagen logo.

Volkswagen stressed that the ID.Buzz is "coming soon," though we're no closer to finding out precisely when we'll see it without a drop of camouflage. It could make its debut at a major auto show in 2022, or it could be unveiled online. Don't get too attached to the Buzz name: the rest of the company's EV family is assigned a number (e.g., ID.4 and ID.5) so the van could follow this naming system.

Regardless, piecing together earlier reports paints a picture of a full family of Buzz-based models, including people- and cargo-carrying variants, a camper, and an autonomous shuttle designed jointly with Argo AI. Long- and short-wheelbase models will be offered globally, though it sounds like Americans will only have access to the former. All will have at least one thing in common: they'll be entirely electric. Volkswagen is building the Buzz on the modular MEB platform that underpins a growing number of EVs, including the aforementioned ID.4.

More details about the ID.Buzz (which will be built in Hanover, Germany) will emerge in the coming months. Sales in the United States should start in 2023, meaning the van will land here as a 2024 model. Pricing information won't be release until closer to its on-sale date.

