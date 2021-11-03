Volkswagen ID.5 EV breaks cover as the ID.4's more stylish sibling

Volkswagen has expanded its range of electric cars by releasing the VW ID.5, a fastback-like crossover developed as a more stylish alternative to the ID.4. It inaugurates several new technology features, but it's built on the same basic platform as both the ID.4 crossover sold here and the ID.3 compact hatchback that is not. Autoblog learned from a company spokesperson that there are currently no plans to bring the ID.5 to the United States, either.

There is a clear family resemblance linking the Volkswagen ID.5 and the VW ID.4. Previewed by a close-to-production concept at the 2021 Munich auto show, the 5 wears a grille-less front end, swept-back headlights, and thin LED stripes on either side of the Volkswagen emblem. It's not a Xerox copy of the 4, its front bumper has notably been given a sportier design, but it's unmistakably part of the growing ID family.

Viewed from the side, the roofline peaks above the front passengers and flows into a relatively tall rear end accented by a generously-sized spoiler. You can call the ID.5 a coupe, a fastback, a crossover, an SUV, or any combination of these labels; Volkswagen says it's forward-thinking above all. "The ID.5 is the body style of the future: aerodynamic, expressive, sporty and with short overhangs," said Jozef Kabaň, head of the firm's design department. He has a point; even Volvo steamrolled the XC40's roofline in the name of design.

Kabaň added building the ID.5 on the MEB platform — which was developed to underpin EVs — allowed his team to give it a spacious cabin in spite of the lower roof. Volkswagen noted that the ID.5 offers about half an inch less headroom for the rear passengers than the ID.4.

Beneath the sheetmetal, the biggest news is technology-related. Volkswagen programmed the ID.5 with what it calls ID. Software Version 3.0, which brings over-the-air software updates and activation of additional functions, plus improved charging performance, among other features. Nearly everything else inside is shared between the ID.4 and the ID.5, though the latter's trunk is inevitably a little smaller. And, sport seats (shown in the gallery above) are available at an extra cost, along with an augmented-reality head-up display.

At launch, the portfolio will include the standard ID.5, which is fitted with one rear-mounted electric motor, and the zestier ID.5 GTX, which benefits from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. Every version will come with the large battery pack, which in the ID.4 has 77 kWh of usable capacity and range up to 260 miles. Battery and range details on ID.5 haven't been published yet.

Volkswagen dealers across Europe will begin receiving the ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX in 2022. Pricing has not been announced yet.