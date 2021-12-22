2022 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator get small changes, price bumps

Not far now from the calendar year matching most new vehicles' model years, we have the official word on what's coming for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

Starting with the Wrangler, the Rubicon trim of the long-lived dirt-gobbling SUV can be specced with a 4.88:1 axle ratio with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which Jeep announced as available on the Wrangler Xtreme Recon. It's available with the six-speed manual now but is coming for the eight-speed automatic eventually, and unlocks a 100:1 crawl ratio. This bests every other crawl ratio we know of in the Wrangler lineup. More important, it beats the best crawl ratio available in the Ford Bronco from the factory, 94.7:1, which we're sure is just a coincidence.

Every Wrangler trim gets the automaker's new cabin filtration system to remove 95% of particulates, and Silver Zynith is added to the premium color palette and costs $295. The Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon will get a standard a 8.4-inch touchscreen instead of the 7-inch display that remains stock fitment elsewhere, and the Premium Alpine audio system. Those two upper tiers also fit keyless entry in 2022, that feature part of the optional Technology group for other trims. All of the plug-in hybrid 4xe models will henceforth be known by a blue pad print on their wheels. The Sahara 4xe will be further differentiated by having blue tow hooks, the High Altitude 4xe going its own way with new 20-inch wheels and turn signals integrated into the side mirrors. The 2022 Wrangler Sport two-door starts at $31,320 after the $1,595 destination charge, a $655 increase over 2021.

The Gladiator makes do with fewer new bits. The particulate filter and Silver Zynith roll out to the entire pickup lineup. The entry-level Sport trim steps up to Uconnect 4 with a 7-inch screen, replacing the antiquated Uconnect 3 projected onto a 5-inch screen. At the other end of the range, the Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave get Uconnect 4 with the 8.4-inch screen and navigation standard, plus keyless entry. The 2022 Gladiator Sport starts at $36,910, a $965 bump over 2021.