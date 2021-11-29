2022 Dodge Durango adding R/T Plus trim

For the 2021 model year, the entry-level Dodge Durango SXT trim and the next-level GT trim offer enhanced SXT Plus and GT Plus versions. Among the changes planned for next year's Durango, Mopar Insiders reports that the Plus formula will head one more step up the ladder with Dodge planning an R/T Plus for the 2022 model year. The R/T is the first of the trim steps to get the 5.7-liter V8 producing 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, and sits just below the luxury-oriented Citadel trim. The Plus version will add a bunch of luxury and driver assistance features at a slight discount to configuring them a la carte.

The equipment list includes the Technology Group's adaptive cruise control, advanced brake assist, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning; the Premium Interior Group's upgraded instrument panel and suede headliner; the Safety and Security Systems' blind-spot detection; a power sunroof; 19-speaker, 825-Watt Harman Kardon audio; and Nappa leather seats. Configuring all of this on a 2021 Durango with no-charge white paint rings up an MSRP of $56,942. However, adding the Premium Group automatically adds the $1,275 second-row captain's chairs and it doesn't appear those chairs will come with the R/T Plus. Backing that out, we're left at $55,667.

MSRP for the rear-wheel drive 2022 Durango R/T Plus is $53,820 after the $1,595 destination charge. That represents a $5,818 jump over the RWD 2021 Durango R/T and $3,413 more than a 2021 Durango Citadel, but saves $1,847 over a similarly-equipped 2021 Durango R/T. This price differential doesn't take into account any price increases for the 2022 Durango, since we don't know yet what next year's model will cost. Adding all-wheel drive takes the R/T Plus MSRP up to $56,420.

And of course these prices are for a Durango in the no-charge DB Black or White Knuckle paint. Dodge has culled seven of the current 11-strong exterior color palette, leaving just those two freebies to run with Octane Red and Destroyer Gray, both of which will cost $395.

Production of the next year's Durango should commence later this month.

