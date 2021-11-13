Dodge Durango losing 7(!) colors, and it's last call for 2 of them

Dodge made the Durango lineup considerably less vivid for the 2022 model year by removing seven colors from the palette. Buyers who want one of the discontinued colors may not be out of luck quite yet: two will remain available for a limited time, according to a recent report.

Citing anonymous dealer sources, enthusiast website Mopar Insiders wrote that F8 Green (pictured) and Redline will be available on the 2022 Durango until the end of December 2021. The former costs $95; the latter is priced at $395. They join the four colors that will be available during the full 2022 model year: DB Black (no charge), White Knuckle (no charge), Octane Red ($395), and Destroyer Gray ($395).

There's no word yet on why Dodge pared down the Durango's color options from 11 to four. Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Reactor Blue, Vice White, and In-Violet are the other shades that left the configurator after the 2021 model year. Other changes made for the 2022 model year include standard blind-spot warning across the board and a standard third row of seats for the entry-level SXT trim. GT models benefit from heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a remote engine starter, and a power-operated hatch as standard.

Dodge hasn't commented on the report, but it has shown that it listens to feedback from customers in the past. Earlier in 2021, it announced plans to expand production of the fire-breathing, 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat due to overwhelming demand from enthusiasts.

