2022 Dodge Durango adds a few features, removes a bunch of colors

Automotive News' forecast for the Dodge Durango is a cliffhanger, reading, "End in 2024?" If the three-row muscle SUV does only have two model years left, next year's minimal changes that giveth and taketh away make sense. With the Hellcat engine a one-and-done for the lineup, five trims remain: SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT 392. For 2022, every Durango gets blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection standard, features which couldn't be had on the entry-level Durango SXT and were a $495 option on others.

The SXT adds a third row for standard seven-passenger seating instead of five-passenger, and in the front row, the driver's seat comes standard with power. Outside, Dodge will include ParkSense rear park assist and bright roof rails. The GT gets heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, and a power liftgate standard.

The Plus Group available for the SXT and GT now will expand availability to the R/T trim. Dodge didn't mention a 2022 SXT Plus, however, so that might be going away. On top of the trim-specific features, the Plus package will gain Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, and Lane Departure Warning Plus. Next year's GT Plus adds more equipment to include seat memory, rain-sensing automatic wipers, bright cargo area scuff plates, leather seats with suede inserts, and second-row heated seats. The R/T Plus will add Nappa leather with perforated inserts and accent stitching, a sunroof, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Harman Kardon premium audio, and a Premium Interior Package with a wrapped instrument panel and a Dinamica soft-touch headliner.

The Blacktop Package that can be had on the SXT, GT and R/T will put the SRT performance hood on the GT trim, and fit 265/50 performance all-season tires on the GT and R/T.

Mopar Insiders says Dodge is culling the exterior color choices from 11 to four, just DB Black, Destroyer Grey, Octane Red, and White Knuckle said to remain.

Related video: