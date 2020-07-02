For a couple years now, if you wanted the ultimate in Dodge performance, your only option was the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The 797-horsepower engine was exclusive to it and its widened body, and if you needed four-doors, you were out of luck. But following the addition of a widebody Charger, the company has finally seen fit to create the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, complete with the monster Hemi.

Unsurprisingly, the addition of 90 extra horsepower makes the Charger Redeye significantly quicker than the standard Hellcat. On a 2.1-mile road course Dodge tested at, the Redeye lapped 1.2 seconds faster than the regular car. The Redeye also finishes the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds, close to 0.4 second faster than the standard Hellcat Widebody. Top speed also increases from 196 mph to 203 mph.

Visually, there are a few subtle cues that distinguish the Redeye from the Hellcat Widebody. It of course gets Hellcat badges with red eyes, but it also gets a unique hood. The hood, in combination with the Widebody front fascia and a special air intake opening near the wheel liner give the Redeye the maximum amount of air flow to the engine bay of any Charger variant.

While the big news is the Redeye coming to the Charger, prospective Hellcat buyers have some good news, too. All 2021 Hellcats pick up 10 horsepower for 717 total. This matches the limited-edition Charger Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition. So even if you can't reach a Redeye, the regular Hellcat will be even more potent than before.

Pricing for the new Redeye has not yet been announced. Dealers will be able to start ordering 2021 Chargers this fall, so we should have pricing around that time. Cars should begin arriving at lots in early 2021.

