Mazda CX-50 crossover previewed ahead of November 15 debut

Mazda will launch its crossover offensive by unveiling a new model called CX-50 on November 15, 2021. One of five upcoming additions to the firm's range of soft-roaders, the CX-50 is scheduled to make its public debut at the 2021 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The video that Mazda posted on its various social media channels intentionally reveals very little about the CX-50; it doesn't even confirm what we're looking at. Instead, it gives viewers a good look at the plant life that thrives in a damp forest — there is moss, fern, and a waterfall that briefly brings the backdrop to life. Squint, and you'll see the outline of the crossover hauling a kayak through the trees. All we can really tell is that it wears relatively rounded lines; this is not a boxy, burly off-roader in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

There is always a new terrain. The journey begins 11/15. pic.twitter.com/HgmvMVHNsp — Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) November 8, 2021

Earlier reports provide crunchier morsels of information about the next addition to the Mazda line-up. As we previously wrote, the CX-50 will share its basic platform with the Mazda3 and the CX-30, meaning it will be front-wheel-drive but very likely available with all-wheel-drive, and it should be offered with a range of four-cylinder engines. Earlier reports claimed that the CX-50 would inaugurate a rear-wheel-drive platform and a long-awaited straight-six engine, but it now looks like one of the bigger models (such as the CX-70) will get the honor.

Built in Huntsville, Alabama, the 2022 Mazda CX-50 will make its global debut online on November 15. We'll then see it in the metal for the first time in Los Angeles on November 17, and it should reach showrooms across the nation in early 2022. Interestingly, the CX-50 will not replace the recently-updated CX-5 in spite of its name. It will be positioned as a more upscale people-mover that reflects Mazda's upmarket ambitions, but the CX-5 will reportedly stick around for an undetermined amount of time as an older, more basic, and cheaper offering.

