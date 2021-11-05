The Acura Integra Prototype’s world reveal is officially set for next week on Thursday, Nov. 11. Those who are impatiently waiting to see the car can finally mark a time on their calendars, as it’s coming to you via a livestream event at 8:35 p.m. ET (5:35 p.m. PT) that day. The reveal is taking place in Los Angeles, the week before the L.A. Auto Show begins.

Do note that Acura specified that this is the reveal for the Integra “Prototype,” not the final production car. If history is any indication, though, this Integra Prototype will closely resemble the production car in both exterior and interior design. Plus, there’s a chance Acura reveals a number of vital specs in addition to the design.

Ever since Acura announced the return of the Integra name at this year’s Monterey Car Week, it’s been teasing us with small bits of info. The first hint came that same day with a photo of the car’s headlight and “Integra” stamped into the bumper. Then came a photo from the rear three-quarter, revealing that it would be a four-door hatchback. Finally, Acura emphatically announced (with a sweet shift-banging video) that the Integra would offer a six-speed manual transmission. Hurrah!

Next Thursday will see the reveal of much, much more, so make sure you tune in to see everything Acura has to show. We’ll be on the ground in L.A., and will also have the livestream waiting for you to watch when it’s reveal time.

