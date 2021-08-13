Acura Integra will return after a long hiatus in 2022

Putting a modern spin on much-loved classics is a growing trend in the automotive industry. Ford resurrected the Bronco, Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach, and Acura unexpectedly announced a new Integra for 2022.

Acura has done a perfect job of keeping the next-generation Integra under wraps. There have been no leaks or rumors, and our spies haven't even spotted pre-production prototypes out and about. We consequently know very little about the car; the firm simply promised it will offer "the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original."

The crunchiest crumb of information that we have is a sketch that shows part of the front end. It's enough to tell with a high degree of certainty that the Integra won't wear a retro-inspired design; sorry, fans of pop-up headlights. Instead, it looks like it falls in line with recent additions to the Acura range thanks to sharp lights with LED accents and an angular grille. There's also a new interpretation of the Integra logo below the driver-side headlight.

Beyond that, the Honda-owned carmaker simply confirmed the Integra will land as a compact premium car, which is exactly what the nameplate has denoted since its introduction for the 1986 model year. While this is pure speculation, it wouldn't be completely unthinkable for Acura to build the next Integra on an evolution of the platform that underpins the 11th-generation Civic unveiled earlier in 2021. Many of the earlier Integra models were based on or related to the Civic, and there was even a Civic sold as an Integra in a handful of overseas markets.

More details about the 2022 Acura Integra will emerge in the coming months.

Storied past

Acura arrived on the automotive scene in 1986 with a range made up of two cars: the Integra (which was offered with two or four doors) and the bigger Legend. While both were aimed at the premium end of the market, the original Integra (shown above) put a far greater focus on performance than on luxury, and it never strayed far from this positioning. It was peppy, nimble, fun to drive, and reasonably affordable; pricing started at $9,859 in 1986 (roughly $24,600 in 2021). As time went on, many buyers realized that the little Acura was also stunningly durable.

The second-generation Integra arrived for 1990 with an updated design and more powerful engines, and the four-door model received a more conventional three-box design. It passed the torch to the comprehensively redesigned third-generation model for 1994, and the fourth and final generation arrived for 2002 with a big twist: it was called RSX (it remained known as the Honda Integra in many overseas markets) and it was only offered with two doors.