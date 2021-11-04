Hyundai will travel to the 2021 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a concept named Seven. Built to preview a production model, it takes the form of a big electric SUV with a lounge-like cabin. Preview images give us an early look at the model.

This isn't the first time we've seen or heard about the Seven; it was announced in September 2021 and presented simply as a "large SUV." It seemingly wears a look of its own that's defined by a bolder rendition of the Parametric Pixels design language inaugurated by the Ioniq 5. The wheels remind us of the ones fitted to the Prophecy concept, which will reach production as the Ioniq 6, and its proportions are different than a gasoline-powered SUV's. Its front overhang looks shorter and its wheelbase is much longer — at least based on what we can see.

Inside, the Seven looks more like a hotel lobby than an SUV designed to haul a family, their dog, and camping gear. At least some of the seats have been replaced by sofa-like chairs and the cabin is dressed with wood interior trim; there are even shelves and a lamp. Hyundai notes that this layout "reflects the changing lifestyles of customers." It's also a way to showcase an electric car's packaging benefits.

Speaking of electricity, we know that the Seven runs on batteries but technical specifications haven't been released yet. Our crystal ball tells us that it's equipped with a pair of electric motors (one per axle) for through-the-road all-wheel-drive and a big battery pack under the cabin.

More details about the Hyundai Seven concept will emerge in the coming weeks, and the design study is scheduled to make its global debut in Los Angeles on November 17. It will spawn a production model in the coming years that will join the company's growing family of Ioniq-badged electric cars. While nothing is official yet, we're guessing that the SUV will wear the Ioniq 7 nameplate when it lands in showrooms.

