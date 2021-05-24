2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 revealed for North America with more details

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 broke cover earlier this year with concept car looks and promising performance specs. Now the electric crossover gets its North American debut with more details and more photos.

Sharing the E-GMP platform with the also newly revealed Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 will target 300 miles of range and be capable of 800-volt charging, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger. It also shares the EV6’s vehicle-to-load capabilities, which means it can power small appliances and even provide charge to another electric vehicle. Ioniq 5 customers will enjoy two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America chargers.

As we’ve noted before, the Ioniq 5 will come in single-motor/rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor/all-wheel-drive configurations. The North American models will be offered with a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The single-motor Ioniq 5 offers 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, with a driving range of up to 300 miles. The dual-motor SE and SEL models target 269 miles on a charge. The range-topping dual-motor Limited AWD trim provides a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, with a 0-60 time of less than 5 seconds, but sacrifices some range at 244 miles. All are limited to a top speed of 115 miles per hour, with a 1,500-pound towing capacity.

We’ve already covered the styling and dimensions of the Ioniq 5, but we have some more details with this new reveal. The Ioniq 5 boasts 105 cubic feet of passenger volume, which is competitive for the segment (for comparison, the Ford Mustang Mach-E offers 101.1 cubic feet). The 60/40 folding rear seats have 5.5 inches of fore-aft sliding travel. Cargo volume behind the second row is 27.2 cubic feet, and maximum cargo space is 59.3 cubes with the rear seats folded.

The Ioniq 5 will be offered in six exterior paint colors: Phantom Black, Cyber Gray, Atlas White, Digital Teal, Lucid Blue and Shooting Star. Inside, customers can choose between Obsidian Black Monotone, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray or Dark Teal/Dove Gray color schemes.

As for tech, the Ioniq 5 has its fair share of it. It features a head-up display with an augmented reality mode that projects info like navigation directions out in front of the driver. There’s a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on offer, and the Ioniq 5 can have two smartphones connected and paired at the same time. An updated Bluelink connected car service allows owners to control vehicle functions remotely from their phone and offers a User Profile feature.

The Ioniq 5 also offers a number of useful safety and driver assistance technologies. The Hyundai SmartSense suite includes features like Highway Driving assist adaptive cruise control with lane centering and lane changing assist, machine learning for the cruise control to adapt to your driving style, forward collision avoidance, blind spot view monitor, blind spot collision avoidance, speed limit assist and auto high beams. There’s also a Safe Exit Assist, which uses the car’s radar to detect approaching vehicles and warn rear occupants and help keep the door closed. There’s even the Remote Smart Parking Assist that allows you to park or exit a parking spot while standing outside the vehicle.

Hyundai will begin by selling the 2022 Ioniq 5 in 17 states (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont), and expanding beyond that in 2022. Hyundai will follow the Ioniq 5 with more EVs, including the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan (2022) and Ioniq 7 large SUV (2024).

We're still awaiting pricing and lineup details. Stay tuned.

Related Video: