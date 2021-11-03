Chevrolet Performance ZZ632 crate motor MSRP is $37,758

Chevrolet Performance didn't price its 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate motor when announcing the mill a couple of weeks ago. Instead, a Chevy dealer did the honors for us. As spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks, Wisconsin's own Gandrud Chevrolet has the gargantuan earthmover listed on its GM Performance Motor page for $29,499. That, though, is the sale price. The MSRP, which GM Performance confirmed to The Drive, is $37,758. This brings us to an alternate meaning of "No replacement for displacement;" getting 10.3 liters of naturally aspirated V8 power for your hot rod is going to cost you another hot rod. And a tow vehicle, since this engine is for racing and non-public roads.

The funds buy modern engineering applied to old-school principles that run on 93-octane pump gas. The cast-iron block is accessorized with a CNC-machined high-rise intake, forged steel crankshaft with four-bolt main caps, forged steel H-beam connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons, spread-port cylinder heads, port fuel injection and overhead valves with a hydraulic roller camshaft. The resulting 1,004 horses and 876 pound-feet of torque should be able to fill the air with the stench of burning rubber, once a covetous hot-rodder has found the money to pay for the engine and a worthy car to put it in.

We'll be seeing an example build shortly, with the Hoonigan crew putting a ZZ632 into a third-gen Camaro Z/28 for SEMA. On its own, that car can be had for a third of the price of the motor. On the other hand, it ain't the sheetmetal that will win a quarter-mile heat.

Related Video: