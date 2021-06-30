2022 Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte get new trim levels

Maserati's three-car lineup soldiers into 2022 with some new trim levels for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and the Levante crossover SUV. Say arrivederci to the GranLusso and GranSport nameplates and buongiorno to the new GT and Modena monikers. They join the Trofeo, which arrived last year as the top-of-the-line variant for sedans after having been introduced on the Levante in 2018.

In the Ghibli, the GT is powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome accents outside, with leather "comfort" seats and Dark Mirror trim inside. The Ghibli Modena features a 424-horsepower version of the V6 engine with 428 lb-ft. Restyled bumpers with black inserts and 20-inch wheels complete the look outside, while the interior boasts "wraparound" leather seats. The top-drawer Ghibli Trofeo returns with its Ferrari-built 580-horsepower twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 with 538 lb-ft of torque (top speed: 203 miles per hour). The Ghibli Trofeo is also denoted by its carbon-fiber exterior trim, 21-inch wheels and red brake calipers.

The Quattroporte GT uses the same 345-hp twin-turbo V6 as the Ghibli GT. The bigger sedan does upgrade to 19-inch wheels outside and what Maserati refers to as "radica" trim inside. In the Quattroporte also, the Modena again uses the 424-hp V6, rolls on 20-inch wheels and is dressed up inside with piano black accents. The Quattroporte Trofeo also rocks the 580-horse twin-turbo V8, carbon-fiber exterior, 21-inch wheels and red brake calipers.

The Levante GT again uses the 345-hp V6 but deviates from the sedans with its 19-inch wheels and piano black interior accents. The Levante Modena gets the 424-hp V6, but a Levante-exclusive Modena S model swaps in a 550-hp version of the turbocharged V8. The Levante Modena S also has black exterior elements (the Nerrissimo Pack) and red calipers. The Levante Trofeo gets the full 580-horse version of the V8, again with carbon-fiber exterior trim and 21-inch wheels (with 22-inch available).

Pricing has not yet been released for the 2022 Maseratis, although the cars are available to order starting July 1.

