Ford Bronco reportedly getting a mid-cycle update for 2024

Ford's hotly anticipated born-again Bronco arrived in showrooms for the 2021 model year, or at least some Broncos have as the rollout as been slow, yet the Blue Oval is already planning to give the SUV its first update. The mid-cycle refresh will allegedly arrive for 2024.

Citing anonymous sources, website Ford Authority reported that the Bronco will enter the 2024 model year after receiving its first major update. While a precise timeline wasn't provided, we expect to see the 2024 variants of most cars — not just the Bronco — during the 2023 calendar year. The timing is interesting: Earlier unverified reports claimed the Bronco wouldn't be refreshed until the 2025 model year.

There's no word on why the makeover reportedly jumped a model year on Ford's product roadmap. Delays have plagued the Bronco's launch, but it's a popular model that has received rave reviews from enthusiasts and journalists alike, so it's not in need of an emergency update. Ford may want to keep it fresh in order to ensure that the hype surrounding the Bronco remains high. And it has Jeep to worry about: While details about what's next for the Wrangler aren't available, Jeep's days of resting on its laurels for years on end are over.

Concrete information about how Ford will update the Bronco hasn't been released. We expect the usual design tweaks and technology improvements, and it's not too far-fetched to assume the trim hierarchy and the list of available features will be rejigged.

Ford hasn't commented on the report. It hasn't announced what the long-term future holds for the Bronco.

In the meantime, information about the 2022 Bronco has started to trickle out. We know that buyers will have two new colors named Eruption Green Metallic and Hot Pepper Red Metallic, respectively, to choose from, and Ford has confirmed the dune-hopping Bronco Raptor will join the range for 2022 as well. It won't have a V8; an eight-cylinder has been ruled out due to emissions-related concerns, though tuners like Hennessey are stepping in to fill this void. However, the long-rumored Bronco-based truck has reportedly been canceled.

