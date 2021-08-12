All Ford Bronco 'molded-in' color hardtops will be replaced, deliveries still delayed

So, the Ford Bronco rollout hasn't exactly gone smoothly. And it's going to be awhile before things are sorted out, according to a letter to reservation holders posted on Bronco6G.com. It turns out hardtop quality issues still haven't been fixed, and they've been bad enough that the company is going replace all of the examples built up to now using the "molded-in color" (MIC) plastic.

What this means is that owners who already have their Broncos with the hardtops will be getting replacements, and those who don't are going to be waiting longer. Vehicles already built but not delivered are being held until replacements can be added, which is why there are a bunch of seemingly finished Broncos sitting in parking lots. Vehicles that are scheduled to be built are on delay, because existing tops have to be replaced before production continues on further hardtop Broncos.

So what's the timeline? Ford is expecting replacement tops to start going out in September. People who already had a scheduled build slot should get updated build and delivery times starting in October. If you're someone who reserved a Bronco and haven't received a scheduled build slot, there's a good chance that you'll actually be getting a 2022 model, which is slated to start production this December along with some updates such as new colors, including a green hue, plus the manual Sasquatch combo. The exceptions are reservation holders getting a First Edition, who will get a 2021 model.

In the meantime, Ford is doing a few things to try to make up for the delay. The company is offering reservation holders up to $1,100 in reward points that can go toward purchasing Bronco accessories. People who reserved a Bronco before March 21, 2020, will also have MSRP protection so that they're immune to any model-year price increases. That will apply even to 2023 models, just in case (which is simultaneously reassuring and not). Anyone ordering a soft-top Bronco from here on out will also get the hardtop prep package included for free.

That also brings us to another note. Soft-top Bronco production is unaffected by the hardtop delays. Ford noted that changing your order to a soft-top example could get you the vehicle sooner. In fact, avoiding a slew of other options could also help get a Bronco sooner. Ones to avoid are, unfortunately, rather desirable options including the Wildtrak trim, Sasquatch package, 2.7-liter V6 engine, Luxury Package, Trailer Tow Package and the Safari Bar. Also, if you opt for a soft-top model with the intent of getting an accessory hardtop, you'll be waiting awhile for that, since the accessory tops aren't slated to go on sale until 2023.

If you're interested in making changes to your order, you can do so with your local dealer, and as long as it's done before your vehicle's production is scheduled, you won't lose your place in line. For more information, or if you have other questions, you can reach the Bronco Support Team at 800-334-4375.

