Editors' Picks September 2021 | Genesis GV70, Grand Cherokee L and more

This month of Editors' Picks saw us award the honor to a few top-notch crossovers and SUVs, plus one luxury sportback. Manufacturers keep rolling out excellent new crossovers, and the Genesis GV70 and Jeep Grand Cherokee L are great examples. Plus, living the good life with our long-term Hyundai Palisade has been evidence enough that it's worthy of an editors' pick. Read on below for the full breakdown and see what made the cut for September. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in August that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2022 Genesis GV70

Quick take: Audi has had a winner with the A7 from the start. The sportback has a modern tech-forward interior with tons of space, a powerful variety of engines and strikes a great balance between everyday usability and performance. Its price is steep, but it’s worth your dollar. Score: 8 What it competes with: Porsche Panamera, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Pros: Looks and feels expensive, slick styling, tons of utility Cons: Is expensive, competitors have sportier focus From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I really dig the A7 and S7, even if the styling of this generation isn't as smooth and pretty as before. The powertrains are dynamite, and the interiors are large oases of luxury. You can have fun on a wide open back road in these cars, but also be luxuriously coddled on the way to the office. It's a best-of-both-worlds situation." In-depth analysis: 2020 Audi S7 Road Test | Sportback fans sign up here Related video: