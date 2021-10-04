2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban/Tahoe recalled for stall risk

General Motors is recalling just shy of 15,000 2021 Cadillac Escalade & Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, GMC Yukons and Yukon XLs that were shipped with fuel pumps that were built with a batch of what may be faulty electronic control modules. A pump with a bad module can result in intermittent function, resulting in drivability issues and potential stalls. No serious incidents or injuries have been associated with the issue.

GM says it discovered the issue after analyzing early recall data for the 2021 model SUVs and discovering an unusually high failure rate for fuel pumps manufactured by a single supplier – Vitesco. The company was able to identify the batch and initiate a recall campaign targeting just those vehicles.

"After reviewing the field data, GM determined there were 617 potentially relevant complaints, which were received between April 15, 2020 and August 24, 2021," the company's recall report said. "229 of these complaints reported a stall while standing or moving. No accidents or injuries associated with this condition were found."

Any SUVs built with pumps from that batch but not yet sold are being held at dealers for replacement parts. It may take some time for GM to source replacements due to the ongoing electronic parts shortages.

"We are working with the supplier to obtain the required parts as quickly as possible," GM said in its notice to dealers. "When sufficient quantity of parts are available, the recall bulletin will be released and dealers can begin repairing vehicles."