Donkervoort's final D8 GTO is a blank slate with a lot of power

Donkervoort is sending off the D8 GTO, a two-seater that's like a Lotus Seven on potent steroids, by giving the roadster more power and letting buyers configure it exactly how they want it. The model offers hypercar-like acceleration, unique thrills, and a nearly endless list of customization options, yet it remains relatively affordable.

Presented as the final road-going evolution of the D8 GTO, a model that made its debut in 2013, the Individual Series gives customers free reign over an unusually large number of parameters. Drivers who primarily want a car to use on track days can configure it in that direction. In contrast, those who want a daily driver — or something to take on a long road trip — can build it accordingly. Nearly every part of the car is customizable, including the seats, the chassis set-up, the steering system (electronic power steering is notably available), the brakes, and, of course, the paint and the upholstery. Air conditioning, a rearview camera, a radar detector, extra sound insulation, racing seats with harnesses, made-to-order racing suits, and custom luggage are also available.

One bit stays constant: lift the hood and you'll see a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine sourced from the Audi parts bin and tuned by ABT Sportsline. It develops 435 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to send the 1,500-pound D8 GTO from zero to 62 mph in a jaw-dropping 2.6 seconds, from zero to 124 mph in 7.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 177 mph. The turbo-five spins the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Donkervoort added six-piston front calipers to keep the power in check.

Donkervoort noted that making the D8 GTO a hybrid or an electric car was not an option.

"Our customers have told us that, for now, they're more interested in the five-cylinder power. They're telling us they want the pure emotion now, before maybe other things will come in their future. For an ultra-lightweight car that generally isn't doing 30,000 kilometers of commuting each year, the emissions from a Donkervoort are very small compared to any of our competitors. Our product is so light that we have low CO2 [emissions] anyways," explained Denis Donkervoort, the company's managing director, in a statement. He added that the car's usability would be lost if it used a battery not suited to track days, and that current EV technology is far too heavy for the firm's philosophy.

Pricing for the D8 GTO starts at €162,900 before options and taxes, which represents approximately $192,600 at the current conversion rate. That's a bargain considering the performance the roadster offers. Donkervoort has confirmed to Autoblog that while production will not be limited to a set number of examples, the D8 GTO is only expected to be built for approximately three years.