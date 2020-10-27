If the Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 wasn’t extreme enough for you, Donkervoort has news you’ll want to hear today. The Dutch company just released details on a track-only R version with even higher limits than the street car.

Donkervoort’s big number it bragged about previously was the 2.0 Gs of lateral grip it was capable of in corners. With the R, Donkervoort says it’s up to 2.25 Gs. You may need stronger neck muscles to effectively drive this car on track.

The improved performance comes from improvements and modifications made all around the car. It gets stiffer four-way adjustable dampers, stiffer springs, stiffer bushings, stiffer anti-roll bars and a lower ride height. To top it off, it’s fitted with Nankang slicks from the factory. Wet tires are available, too.

Steering is improved with an optional shorter and adjustable power steering rack. A new 12-stage racing ABS braking system is onboard. Donkervoort also fits racing pads, fills it with racing brake fluid and has upgraded the rear brakes to a six-piston caliper design to match the six-piston clampers up front. Donkervoort says that the braking performance is much improved now that it doesn’t need to make the brakes perform on the street.

Power still comes from the same Audi 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder (415 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque), but Donkervoort has replaced the five-speed manual transmission with a paddle-shifted, six-speed sequential gearbox. Donkervoort claims the car is quicker, but the 0-62 mph time is unchanged from the manual at 2.7 seconds. Top speed is also the same at 174 mph. Regardless, the faster gear changes on track will likely save precious tenths or hundredths of a second. Plus, you can change up gears without having to lift. Donkervoort says the entire drivetrain has been strengthened to handle the extra demands on track.

This car is safer in a crash than the street car, too. Side impact protection is increased by a higher percentage use of carbon fiber. It also adds a roll cage, six-point harness, FIA homologated bladder-style fuel tank with fuel absorbing foam and a kevlar-carbon-fiber protection blanket. Lastly, it has an upgraded fire extinguisher system (FIA spec), and Donkervoort will be working with drivers to get them custom race suits and helmets with HANS devices.

One negative that comes with all this extra equipment is more weight. The D8 GTO-JD70 R is 55 pounds heavier than the standard car, but that means it still only weighs 1,598 pounds. If you buy one of these, you can also expect the full hand-and-foot treatment from Donkervoort. They can provide every owner with data analysis and coaching while on track. You’ll also get help with logistics, as Donkervoort will provide a full selection of spare parts, tire services and transportation of the car to and from the track. You can even option a pit-to-garage communication system, allowing you to communicate to the pit wall while you’re out on track.

All of this will cost you €198,000. That’s the equivalent of $234,328, and that’s the price before tax. You can go crazy from there with different levels of track support and options.