Volvo Recharge models get more power and electric range

Volvo Belgium announced a few big improvements for plug-in hybrid models on the automaker's Scalable Product Architecture, meaning the 60 and 90 series Recharge models — S60, V60, XC60, S90, V90 and XC90. First, the battery's been given another layer of cells, upping capacity from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh. At the moment, Volvo's UK site advertises two figures for all-electric range on the WLTP cycle for the XC60 and XC90, and says the S90 can already do 90 kilometers on a charge. The spec pages, however, say the XC60 can do 32 kilometers maximum, the XC90 able to go 30 kilometers. With the new battery, Volvo says all-electric range has improved to up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) on the WLTP cycle, but that will surely depend on model.

Our U.S.-market XC90 PHEV is EPA-rated at 18 miles of battery-electric driving. A 62% increase would put that at about 30 miles.

Just as good as the battery boost, the 87-horsepower e-motor that powers the rear axle on the Recharge trims is goosed to 145 hp. The T6 Recharge powertrain will make 350 combined horsepower, ten horses more than currently, and the T8 Recharge powertrain will make a combined 455 hp, a considerable 65 horses more than now. That makes the coming T8 the most powerful Volvo ever put into series production. The T8's 2.0-liter twin-charged engine has also been engineered for more efficiency as well as "higher engine power at low revs and at start-up," but Volvo hasn't offered specifics on that yet.

Finally, drivers will be able to control all that go with just the accelerator pedal, Volvo adding single pedal drive on the XC60 Recharge, S90 Recharge, and V90 Recharge.

There's no word on when we might see them; introduction sometime during the 2022 model year seems sensible.

