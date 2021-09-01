Kimera EVO37 an amazing Lancia 037 reboot

It would be folly not to begin by speaking the truth: The Kimera Automobili EVO37 is Holy. Moly. Gorgeous. And even better: It's real. Here's a boutique company that appears to be doing everything the right way; Kimera only announced the EVO37 in April, had it on track in May, debuted it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, and took a production version to a local show in Switzerland's Engadine Valley over the weekend, where this eight-minute video comes from.

But let's step back a bit. The EVO37 is a modern reboot of the Lancia 037 Group B rally car of the early 1980s, the middle child between the more well known Stratos and Delta HF. As the Audi Quattro A1 and A2 began gobbling up trophies by turning the front and rear axles, the Lancia was the last rear-wheel-drive entry to win a World Rally Championship race. And it didn't just win races; although Audi driver Hannu Mikkola won the WRC Driver's Championship in 1983, the 037 carried the Constructor's Championship.

Perhaps after seeing the wonders MAT pulled off with the Lancia New Stratos and what Automobili Amos worked up with the Lancia Delta Futurista Coupe, former European Rally Championship driver Luca Betti founded Kimera to "evolve legendary cars." This is the company's first project, and it's not half-assed. Whereas the other two Lancia resurrections are based on existing cars, the EVO37 is a built from scratch on a tube-frame chassis based on that of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, just like the forebearer. The new version is just a couple of inches longer than its ancestor.