Automobili Amos Lancia Delta Futurista is the right way to resurrect a dying brand

The Lancia brand has been done so bad that we're sure some parents have been tempted to call Child Protective Services and report Fiat Chrysler. There have been two efforts this year to re-establish the triumphant muscular seduction peculiar to Lancia, and both have come from outside the automaker. First, after years of gestation and tribulations, Manifattura Automobili Torino finally released the MAT Stratos. Now we have Italian racing driver Eugenio Amos and his Automobili Amos Lancia Delta Futurista.
The creation isn't cheap, but it does a phenomenal job of transferring the compact, pugilistic presence of the late-1980s Delta Integrale to the present day. Amos, in fact, has done the exact thing Lancia did not do when it unveiled the unloved and un-missed Delta at the 2008 Paris Motor Show.
The homage starts with the Delta Integrale 16v trim — the show car comes from 1989 — and works toward cues of the Group B Delta S4 Stradale. Amos said he doesn't touch the Delta Evoluziones because they "need to be preserved." His craftsmen hand-beat a new aluminum roof and wider aluminum bodysides that eliminate the two rear doors. Then they install a carbon fiber hood, engine cover, front and rear fascias and bumpers, rear spoiler, and hatch.
For the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, engineers developed a modern intake system, ugpraded intercooler, and new exhaust that combine to boost horsepower from 210 hp in the original to 330 hp here. Other improvements include a reinforced transmission, differential, and main shaft, a new wiring loom, a carbon fiber transmission tunnel, and a new suspension with geometry that leans toward oversteer instead of understeer. In all, more than 1,000 components get replaced, and the final product weighs 1,250 kilograms, or 2,756 pounds.
Inside, we find a custom steering wheel with spoke-mounted controls wrapped in the same Alcantara as the Recaro seats. Finer touches include redesigned gauges, reupholstered rear seats, aluminum pedals, and custom door panels.
The whole thing gets coated in Verde Brinzino paint, reminiscent of the color that graces Amos' Ferrari F40, with copper and shellac badges from the same Italian firm that created the first Ferrari Cavallino Rampante badge. Oh, Amos' personal collection also includes a Porsche 911 GT1, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, Lancia Delta Integrale Martini 6, and Lancia Delta S4 Stradale.
The Lancia Delta Futuristsa is on show Sept. 6-9 at Grand Basel in Basel, Switzerland. Amos said his point is to "make Lancia great again," and we think this is a superb start. The only potential impediment is the price: 300,000 euros, or $347,000 in U.S. money. As others have noted, critics took the same issue with Singer's first restomods, and we see how that's gone. Amos has gathered a list of Italian suppliers to justify the price, and while Lancia might not have the seemingly limitless cache of a Porsche 911, Amos only plans to produce 20 of this first car.
Singer and Amos have a deeper connection than that, though: word is that Rob Dickinson, Singer's founder, has already ordered a Delta.
